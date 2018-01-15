Andy Carroll: Chelsea linked with new approach

Chelsea are ready to revisit their interest in West Ham United striker Andy Carroll before the end of the transfer window, according to The Guardian.

The Blues made an enquiry earlier this month, but Hammers boss David Moyes had made it clear he does not want to see any of his forwards leave this month.

Despite Moyes’ comments, Chelsea are still hoping to explore the possibility of signing Carroll.

A third successive goalless draw in last weekend’s game against Leicester City has increased the urgency to freshen up head coach Antonio Conte’s attacking options.

One possibility is a short-term loan until the end of the season, followed by a permanent move for a top target in the summer window. But West Ham are unlikely to be swayed by the idea of a six-month loan deal for Carroll.

The 29-year-old, who would be eligible for Champions League games, is said to be of interest to both Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. They believe he would add a new dimension to their attacking options.