Andy Carroll’s head turned by Chelsea interest

West Ham United fear striker Andy Carroll has had his head turned by interest from Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international, aged 29, is reportedly a target for the goal-shy Blues as they seek to bolster Antonio Conte’s attacking options for the second-half of the season.

Chelsea are keen to take Carroll on loan and would allow Michy Batshuayi to move in the opposite direction if it helped to convince the Hammers to agree to the deal.

The east Londoners would prefer a straight cash deal that would allow manager David Moyes to shape his squad. Indeed, the Evening Standard reports that West Ham will only consider a permanent move.

But they fear Carroll has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge and the prospect of playing in the Champions League knockout rounds later this season.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool man has missed the Hammers’ last two games. He is reported to have an ankle injury.