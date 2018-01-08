Antoine Griezmann demanding £400,000-a-week from Man Utd

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann wants a £400,000-a-week salary in order to join Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The France international looked set to join United last summer, but Atleti’s transfer ban convinced him to stay put until the Spanish side were in a position to sign a replacement.

In the meantime, La Liga leaders Barcelona have shown interest in the 26-year-old, who is thought to be keen on a switch to Camp Nou.

In the wake of an approach from the Catalan giants, Griezmann has significantly upped his wage demands. He was reportedly seeking £290,000-a-week ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford last year, but is now looking for around £400,000-a-week.

A United source is quoting as saying the new salary demands might put him beyond their reach next summer. The Red Devils were lining up a deal to bring Griezmann to the club for £89m ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.