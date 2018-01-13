Antonio Conte urges Chelsea to make good investment in Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has urged the club’s hierarchy to join the race for Alexis Sanchez.

The Arsenal star is currently the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Conte, who has repeatedly clashed with the Stamford Bridge over transfer policy, is eager for his club to get involved in the battle to sign Sanchez.

He said signing the 29-year-old in a cut-price deal during the current window ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Conte told reporters: “He’s a great player and knows very well that in my first season at Juventus we tried to buy him from Udinese, but then he decided to go to Barcelona.

“He knows well my admiration for him and this was a good chance to say hello to him. I have great admiration for great players and Alexis Sánchez is one of those players.

“If Manchester City want Alexis Sánchez then they buy Alexis Sánchez. They don’t have a problem about money or this investment. I think it is a good investment – we are talking about a price that is not so high. The amount is around £20m. Maybe the normal amount is €80m to €90m.”

