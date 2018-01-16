Arsenal confident of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are confident of completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Guardian.

Talks with the Bundesliga side have given the Gunners encouragement that they will be able to finalise a deal for the Gabon international this month.

Aubameyang, aged 28, is expected to cost up to €60m (£53.3m). Negotiations over the fee are ongoing and Dortmund could yet try to land Olivier Giroud in part-exchange.

The prolific striker, who has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for Dortmund, would be tasked with replacing Alexis Sanchez’s goals for Arsene Wenger’s side. The Chile international, aged 29, looks set to join Manchester United this week.

Aubameyang has been dogged by off-field disciplinary issues in recent months. He has fallen out with the club’s hierarchy, having seemingly become determined to make a lucrative move elsewhere.

He joined Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013. Arsenal’s new head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, who joined the north Londoners from Dortmund, was instrumental in that deal.