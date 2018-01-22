Arsenal confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing and Alexis Sanchez exit

Arsenal have announced the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan – and Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Manchester United as part of the same deal.

The 29-year-old Armenia international, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, has signed what the Gunners are describing as being a long-term contract.

Mkhitaryan said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Mkhitaryan had been at Old Trafford for 18 months following his signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer 2016 transfer window.

He made 39 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring five goals, and was part of their UEFA Europa League winning squad last season.

Sanchez was into the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and had refused to sign a new deal. The Gunners opted to cash-in rather than lose the Chilean on a free transfer at the end of the season.