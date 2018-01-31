Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Arsenal have announced the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners confirmed they had paid a club record fee for the Gabon international, which means he cost more than the £52.7m paid to Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette last summer. The fee is widely reported to be in the region of £60m.

Arsenal’s official Twitter account declared: “He’s ours ✅ #YoPierre.”

The north Londoners said the player had signed a long-term contract with them.

Aubameyang, aged 28, has scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will hope his new signing can replicate that sort of return in the Premier League to help replace Alexis Sanchez’s goals following the Chile international’s move to Manchester United.

He becomes Arsenal’s third signing of the January transfer window following the capture of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this month.

Mkhitaryan, who arrived from United as part of the Sanchez deal, is now reunited with his former Dortmund team-mate Aubameyang.