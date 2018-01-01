Arsenal favourites to sign Steven N’Zonzi

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to the Daily Star.

The France international, aged 29, is widely expected to leave the Spanish club during the current transfer window after a falling out with former coach Eduardo Berizzo.

A return to the Premier League has been touted for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man.

Everton and Arsenal were the sides most strongly linked with attempts to sign N’Zonzi. But Toffees boss Sam Allardyce, who coached N’Zonzi at Blackburn, as revealed he will be prioritising other areas of his squad during the January transfer window.

He is keen to add a striker and a full-back to his ranks, which puts a move for defensive midfielder N’Zonzi on the back-burner.

That could give Gunners manager Arsene Wenger a clear run to add some power and physicality to his midfield, although West Ham United are also credited with interest.