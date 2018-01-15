Arsenal interested in signing Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Guardian.

The Gunners are in need of a replacement for Chile international Alexis Sanchez, aged 29, who is expected to join United within the next 48 hours.

Mkhitaryan, aged 28, is currently down the pecking order at Old Trafford after falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho late last year.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Armenia international. Manager Arsene Wenger was keen to sign him when he left Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016. But Mkhitaryan instead opted to make a £27m move to United.

Arsenal’s new head of scouting, Sven Mislintat, was the man who brought Mkhitaryan to Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk for £21.5m in 2013. That connection might work in the north Londoners’ favour if they press ahead with a bid.

Mkhitaryan has featured in 15 of United’s Premier League games so far this season, scoring just a single goal.