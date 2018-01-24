Arsenal make improved bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to £50.9m, according to German newspaper Bild.

The Gunners are reported to have initially tabled a bid of £48.3m for the Gabon international, but have now improved that by a further £2.6m.

It is thought the original offer did not meet Dortmund’s valuation of their 28-year-old forward.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had confirmed that the club were in talks to sign Aubameyang. But he gave nothing away when it came to how confident he was that those talks would end successfully.

He also said talks had not progressed to the stage of discussing with French striker Olivier Giroud would be allowed to move in the opposite direction in part-exchange. Using Giroud, who has been a bit-part player this season, as a makeweight would potentially help to bridge the gap between Dortmund’s valuation and Arsenal’s cash offer.