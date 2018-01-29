Arsenal ready to sell Olivier Giroud to Chelsea for £35m

Arsenal are prepared to sell striker Olivier Giroud to rivals Chelsea if they match his £35m asking price, according to the Daily Mail.

The France international, aged 31, has been well down the pecking order for the Gunners so far this season. While Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Manchester United might have improved his prospects of playing time, the imminent signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund will offset those improvements.

Giroud has declined a move to Dortmund as part of the Aubameyang deal. It remains to be seen whether a switch to Stamford Bridge would be more appealing as he seeks more playing time to shore up his place in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The Blues have so far been frustrated in their efforts to sign a new striker in the current transfer window. A planned move for West Ham United’s Andy Carroll was derailed when he sustained an ankle injury, while talks with Roma’s Edin Dzeko have broken down.