Arsenal set to let Olivier Giroud join Borussia Dortmund to clinch Aubameyang deal

Arsenal are ready to offer striker Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in their deal to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Independent.

The Gunners had initially been keen to keep hold of the France international during the current window, while Giroud himself claimed his national team boss Didier Deschamps had advised him to stay put in the build up to the World Cup despite his lack of playing time.

Dortmund are demanding an initial fee of €70m for Aubameyang. Arsenal are not prepared to pay that much for the 28-year-old, but have indicated that they would be willing to include Giroud in the deal to take the valuation up to the Bundesliga side’s asking price.

Giroud, aged 31, has seen his peripheral role further reduced by last summer’s signing of Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang’s impending arrival would further impact upon his opportunities.

Dortmund – plus Marseille, Besiktas and Everton – were all keep to sign the former Montpellier man last summer.