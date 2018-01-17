Arsenal target Malcom in trouble over social media post

Arsenal transfer target Malcom is set to face disciplinary action from his current club Bordeaux over a video posted on Instagram last night.

The Brazilian youngster, aged 20, is seen laughing and joking with a group of female companions as he and team-mates Jonathan Cafu and Otavio left the stadium following last night’s 0-2 home defeat to Caen.

Malcom, who is tipped to join Arsenal in a £44m deal the month, and his two compatriots are all due to face internal disciplinary hearings for featuring in a video showing them in such high spirits immediately after a result that left Bordeaux on the verge of the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

A Bordeaux statement read: “Bordeaux strongly condemn the video published on social media on Tuesday night outside the Matmut Atlantique by friends of Cafu, Malcom and Otavio.

“Faced with this lack of maturity, solidarity and respect towards the club and all its components, Bordeaux will summon the three players mentioned to a disciplinary hearing as soon as possible.”

You can see the video that has got Malcom in trouble below.