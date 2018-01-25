Arsenal tracking Corinthians wonderkid Maycon

Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Corinthians starlet Maycon, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old midfielder has reportedly been scouted by Gunners on several occasions in recent years and the Premier League side are now ready to step up their interest.

Reports on his performances for Corinthians from Arsene Wenger’s scouting network have been positive, the article claims.

Maycon is understood to be valued at around £9m by his club. But the Brazilian side will demand he returns to them on loan if he is sold this month.

Arsenal may prefer to wait until the summer window in any case. With the north Londoners currently working on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Maycon deal may not be a priority.

The Gunners face competition from Italian side Napoli, who are among a number of other clubs from across Europe who are monitoring Maycon’s situation.

The left-footer made his debut in February 2016. He is under contract with Corinthians until June 2021.