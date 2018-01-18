Arsenal unlikely to sign Malcom, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club are unlikely to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom in the current transfer window.

The Brazilian starlet, aged 20, had appeared close to joining the Gunners in a £44m deal this month with the north Londoners holding talks with the player’s representatives.

But yesterday Bordeaux’s president Stephane Martin said he had not spoken to Arsenal and the transfer rumours were “hot air”. He said the Gunners would “struggle” to sign Malcom before the end of the season.

That assessment has been supported by Wenger. Speaking in his press conference this morning, the Frenchman was pessimistic about the prospects of the deal being done.

Of the Malcom transfer, he told reporters: “I don’t think we are close to doing that that. I don’t think so now.”

It is not clear whether that is due to Bordeaux’s hardline stance and reluctance to lose the player midseason or because Wenger now expects to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United (in part-exchange for Alexis Sanchez) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.