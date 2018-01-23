Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tips

Arsenal and Chelsea face each other in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The first leg finished in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge a couple of weeks ago.

Since that, the Gunners have lost at Bournemouth and comfortably beaten Crystal Palace. The Blues drew 0-0 against Leicester City, laboured to a penalty shootout win over Norwich City in their FA Cup third round replay and thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion.

So, what does Wednesday night’s meeting between the London rivals have in store? One thing it definitely doesn’t have in store is a Henrikh Mkhitaryan debut. The Armenia international is cup-tied having already played in the competition for Manchester United this season. We asked the team at Betting Gods to pick out some bets for us.

Barkley blast

Chelsea’s recent signing Ross Barkley was on the bench for last weekend’s win at Brighton. This looks like the perfect opportunity for head coach Antonio Conte to give him his debut. The England international has never been averse to a long-range shot and will no doubt be keen to impress on what would be both his debut and his first appearance of the season. You can get odds of 8/1 of Barkley scoring from outside the penalty area.

Draw

Although we all know this tie has to be decisively settling in favour of one side or the other by the time the Emirates Stadium empties on Wednesday evening, the traditional betting markets work to the regular 90 minutes. So, whatever the result is at the end of normal time, that’s what the bookies will pay out on. Given that these two sides have played out two draws already this month, it would be no great surprise if the scores were level after 90 minutes in this game. You can get odds of 12/5 on the draw.

Arsenal to go through

As we’ve said, this will have to be settled on the night, even if you have already pocketed winning on the draw. So our final tip is for a flutter on Arsenal to go through to the final. The Gunners are the home side and Chelsea played 120 minutes against Norwich just a week ago. You can get odds of 7/5 on Arsenal progressing.