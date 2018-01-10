Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere injured vs Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has suffered a fresh injury setback during tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old suffered a freak ankle injury while blocking a Cesar Azpilicueta cross in the 57th-minute.

Wilshere had been enjoying a run in the team and getting back to his best form of late. The injury problems that have blighted his career to date looked like they might have finally alleviated.

But the England international, who had been tipped for a late charge for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, now faces a nervy wait to learn the extent of the injury.

Wilshere has made seven consecutive Premier League starts for the Gunners, playing all 90 minutes in each of those matches, but is now a major doubt for Sunday’s trip to his former loan club Bournemouth.

He is into the final six months of his contact at the Emirates Stadium. Talks over an extension are due to take place this month.