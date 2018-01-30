Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud set for £17.5m deadline day move to Chelsea

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud looks set to join Premier League champions Chelsea in a £17.5m deal on transfer deadline day, according to The Guardian.

The 31-year-old is understood to have already verbally agreed personal terms with the Blues and will undergo a medical on Wednesday.

He is on the bench for the Gunners in this evening’s Premier League game against Swansea City.

Arsenal were reportedly hoping to demand a £35m fee for the France international. But they are now set to let him leave for half that price in order to unlock their own signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Chelsea sign Giroud, they will allow their striker Michy Batshuayi to join Dortmund. With a replacement for Aubameyang in the bag, the Bundesliga side will then sanction the Gabon international’s £60m move to the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud, who is keen for more playing time ahead of this summer’s World Cup, will compete with Alvaro Morata to lead Antonio Conte’s attack for the remainder of the season.