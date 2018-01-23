Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal are in talks to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the club are in talks over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international, aged 28, has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners in recent weeks, and Wenger has confirmed that discussions are taking place.

But the Frenchman was a little more circumspect about the prospect of the talks reaching a successful conclusion and said he was unsure whether his club were close to completing the transfer.

In another word of caution – perhaps to Dortmund, as well as Arsenal fans – Wenger suggested other options were also being pursued.

Asked if he was confident of completing a deal for Aubameyang, Wenger told reporters at his press conference this morning: “Confident or not confident, I don’t know. You never know how close you are.

“This is the kind of thing – he is one of the possible movements, but we have other things in mind as well. We have plenty of opportunities and the final decision is not made.

“At the moment we are not close to any deal, Aubameyang or anybody else.”

Wenger would not rule out the prospect of France international Olivier Giroud being offered in part-exchange as a makeweight in the Aubameyang deal, but said negotiations had not got to the stage of that being discussed.