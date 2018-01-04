Arsene Wenger confirms Konstantinos Mavropanos signing

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will be signing Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos during the current transfer window.

We reported yesterday that the 20-year-old PAS Giannina centre-back had jetted into London to undergo a medical ahead of a £2.2m transfer.

Wenger has now confirmed that Mavropanos is on the verge of joining the Gunners, but he also revealed that the Greece Under-21 international is not yet ready for first-team football in the Premier League and will be loaned out.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Chelsea last night, the Arsenal boss told reporters that the deal is going ahead.

Asked if Mavropanos would be signing, he said: “Yes, but he’s not ready to play for us. We’ll give him out on loan.”

In our article yesterday, we carried reports that Mavropanos will spend the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign at German side Werder Bremen. Wenger did not reveal where the youngster would be sent on loan.

Mavropanos has played 16 games and scored three goals so far this season.