Arsene Wenger indicates Alexis Sanchez will join Man City or Man Utd if he can sign a replacement

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given his clearest indication yet that Alexis Sanchez will be sold during the current transfer window – as long as he can sign a replacement.

Gunners star Sanchez, aged 29, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, while Manchester United have also lodged a £25m bid to sign him this month.

With the Chile international out of contract at the end of the season, Wenger hinted at a willingness to cash in rather than lose him for nothing in a few months.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger was asked whether Sanchez would be sold if a suitable replacement was found.

He replied: “Look, it’s the case now. You sum it up very well.”

The Frenchman added that he wanted a quick resolution to the situation.

Asked about United’s late interest, he said: “Look, honestly, I cannot tell you much more at the moment about this situation. Nothing is really concrete at the moment.

“Is there truth in it? You conclude that. You could say that at the moment. It’s not that I don’t want to inform you. I don’t want to give you wrong information and, at the moment, I must say nothing is decided one way or the other.”

He added: “Is Alexis replaceable in the way that we find exactly the same players? Certainly not. But there’s always a way to find a different balance.

“Alexis is an exceptional football player, he’s a world-class player and, if that happens [he leaves], we have to find a different balance in the team.”

Sanchez came close to joining City on deadline day at the end of the last transfer window. Having verbally agreed a fee in the region of £60m, Arsenal pulled out of the deal when they were unable to convince Monaco to sell Thomas Lemar for £90m.