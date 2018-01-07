Arsene Wenger tipped to quit this summer to be replaced by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could quit his job this summer in order to allow Mikel Arteta to replace him, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Wenger is tipped to step aside one year into the two-year contract he signed last year. If he does stand down earlier than planned, he will reportedly seek to ensure his own man gets the job and that he gets to oversee the succession.

The long-serving Frenchman, aged 67, would apparently move into a boardroom role with Arteta earmarked to take over first-team duties.

Arteta, aged 35, played for the Gunners between 2011 and 2016, and was captain for his final two seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

After leaving Arsenal, he took up a coaching role at Manchester City and has been part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff for the past year-and-a-half.

Wenger is said to be impressed with Arteta’s organisational skills on and off the training pitch, and is keen for him to get the job.