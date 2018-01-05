Barcelona set to sign Philippe Coutinho for £142m

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is set to join Barcelona for a fee of £142m, according to The Times.

The two clubs are now in contact via Coutinho’s representatives over the prospective deal. La Liga leaders Barca are said to moving closer to finalising the deal.

The Catalan giants are proposing the mammoth fee, which would involve an initial fee of £106m, plus a further £36m in add-ons.

Unlike previous offers from Barca, the add-ons are not tied to difficult or remote achievements – such as Coutinho winning the Ballon D’Or – but based on realistic milestones for appearances and goals.

Liverpool previously rejected three offers – the highest of which was worth £118m – from Barcelona in the last transfer window. They also turned down a transfer request from Coutinho.

But the Anfield hierarchy have softened their stance and are now willing to sell, particularly after the 25-year-old rejected last-ditch attempts to convince him to stay.