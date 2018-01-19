Borussia Dortmund blast ‘disrespectful’ Arsene Wenger over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments

Borussia Dortmund have taken aim at Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after he discussed transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his press conference on Thursday.

Gabon international Aubameyang, aged 28, is widely expected to join the Gunners this month in a £53m deal.

But his current employers are less than impressed by Wenger speaking about the prospect of Aubameyang being an Arsenal player. Dortmund’s Michael Zorc insists there has been no direct contact between the two clubs and took a swipe at the Gunners’ current form.

He said: “There is no contact on our part with Arsenal. Arsene Wenger certainly has enough currently to deal with the performance of his own players.”

Zorc added that Aubameyang would miss this evening’s trip to Hertha Berlin because “he is not fully focused and the question arises whether he can help us in Berlin.”

A Dortmund statement said: “We regard it as disrespectful that Arsene Wenger expresses himself about players of other clubs.”

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Wenger had offered assurances that Aubameyang would “fit in” at Arsenal, despite his recent off-field disciplinary run-ins with Dortmund.

Asked whether Aubameyang would fit in at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners boss said: “Yes, a character can be very positive or very negative.

“Overall you look at achievement over career and if he has done well the character has been used in a positive way.”