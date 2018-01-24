Borussia Dortmund reject Arsenal’s second bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have had a second bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to the BBC.

The improved offer of €50m (£43.64m) was lodged by the Gunners earlier today, but was immediately turned down by the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund are reportedly holding out for a fee of more than £50m for their wantaway star.

Gabon international Aubameyang, aged 28, has been earmarked as the man to replace Alexis Sanchez’s goals following his transfer to Manchester United earlier this week.

A group of Arsenal officials flew to Germany last weekend to meet with their Dortmund counterparts. The visit does not appear to have smoothed the deal.

The Gunners now have to consider whether to continue their pursuit of Aubameyang and table a third bid, or pursue alternative targets in the final week of the January transfer window.

One option to increase the bid value would be to offer French striker Olivier Giroud in part-exchange. Today’s offer was for a cash-only deal.