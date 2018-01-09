Burnley sign Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined Burnley on loan for the rest of the 2017/18 season.

The French youngster, aged 22, has struggled for regular opportunities since joining Spurs from Marseille for £11m in 2016.

N’Koudou, a former France Under-21 international, has been restricted to just six appearances so far this season. Only one of those has been in the Premier League. He was involved in the FA Cup third round win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

He will now link up with the Clarets after the two clubs and the player agreed a loan move this morning.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hoping to have his new signing available for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Dyche’s side are currently sitting seventh in the Premier League table after an impressive first-half of the season. They are two places and seven points behind Nkoudou’s parent club.

Nkoudou started his career at Nantes, before joining Marseille in 2015. He scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in his sole season at the Stade Velodrome.