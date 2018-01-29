Celtic sign Chelsea’s Charly Musonda

Celtic have completed the loan signing of Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda.

The Belgium Under-21 international, aged 21, was in Glasgow for talks today and has now put pen to paper on an 18-month loan deal at Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions claimed they had seen off competition from a host of clubs across Europe because both the player and Chelsea felt his development would be best served at Celtic.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be a long-term admirer of the young attacking midfielder.

Musonda came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Chelsea back in 2012.

He has made seven appearances for the Blues’ first-team this season, scoring one goal in a League Cup win over Nottingham Forest last September.

Musonda also picked up experience during a year-long loan spell in Spain with Real Betis between January and December 2016.

He will spend the rest of the 2017/18 campaign at Celtic, then return for the entire 2018/19 campaign.