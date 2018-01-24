Chelsea agree £44m deal for Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, according to The Guardian.

The Blues’ offer of £44m plus a further £13.2m has received the green light from the Italian side’s hierarchy. The Premier League champions are now hopeful of concluding the deal before the transfer window closes next week.

Negotiations with Palmieri are thought to be a formality. We reported earlier – before the fee had been agreed between the two clubs – that the 23-year-old left-back had already agreed terms on a deal thought to be worth £42,000-a-week.

But former Manchester City striker Dzeko, aged 31, is yet to be convinced to make the return to English football. He will reportedly seek assurances about how much playing time he will receive before agreeing to the move.

Although the Blues don’t usually sign players aged over 30, they are willing to break their own transfer policy in order to add more firepower to Antonio Conte’s struggling attack.

Dzeko will reportedly be offered a contract running until at least June 2020.