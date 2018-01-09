Chelsea back away from Alex Sandro deal over £60m asking price

Chelsea’s planned move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has stalled over the Serie A champions’ asking price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Brazilian is high on a list of transfer targets identified by head coach Antonio Conte as players he would like to add to his squad.

The Blues’ failure to land Alex Sandro during the last transfer window was a source of friction between Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. At that stage Juve were demanding close to £80m for the 26-year-old.

After a dip of form and a fall out with some members of the Turin club’s hierarchy, Alex Sandro’s asking price has dropped. But Chelsea are still not prepared to meet the revised valuation of £60m.

There could yet be an approach from the Premier League champions this month if Juve decide to further reduce the Brazil international’s asking price.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are all tracking the player, too.