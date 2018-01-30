Chelsea confirm Emerson Palmieri signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieiri from Roma.

The Blues confirmed the 23-year-old’s arrival this evening.

He has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until June 2022.

Emerson has been handed the number 33 shirt at Chelsea.

He will provide cover and competition for left wing-back Marcos Alonso in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Having just returned to full fitness after a long-term knee injury sustained last April, the Brazil-born naturalised Italian has not played for Roma in the Champions League so far this season and will be eligible to play for Chelsea in the knockout rounds.

Palmieri started his career at hometown club Santos. He joined Palermo on loan in August 2014, then moved on to Roma a year later.

The former Brazil Under-17 international has been called up to the Italy squad and declared his allegiance to the Azzurri, but is yet to win his first cap.