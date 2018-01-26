Chelsea considering a bid for Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is the latest player under consideration by Chelsea as they attempt to add a targetman to Antonio Conte’s squad before next week’s transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are weighing up a bid for the France international, who is down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud, aged 31, has been touted as a possible makeweight in any deal to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, but that scenario looks increasingly unlikely.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Roma striker Edin Dzeko and have already had a joint-bid for him and team-mate Emerson Palmieiri accepted by the Italian side.

The former Manchester City man is believed to want assurances of his playing time at Stamford Bridge before committing to the move, so Giroud is being considered as an alternative option.

West Ham United’s Andy Carroll, Stoke City’s Peter Crouch and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes have all been linked with goal-shy Chelsea this month.