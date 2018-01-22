Chelsea interested in Burnley’s Ashley Barnes

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes is the latest player to be targeted by Chelsea as they continue their hunt for a targetman, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues were tracking West Ham United’s Andy Carroll until he sustained an ankle injury, and have also been linked with Stoke City’s Peter Crouch and Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

Barnes, aged 28, is now under consideration as the champions seek reinforcements for their struggling attack.

Chelsea have not yet made contact with Burnley over a possible deal.

Barnes has scored four goals in 26 appearances in what has been an impressive campaign to date for the Clarets. Most of his playing time has come from the bench, with the 6ft forward restricted to just eight Premier League starts this term.

He started his career at Paulton Rovers and joined Plymouth Argyle in March 2007. After a series of loan spells, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2010. He left to join Burnley in 2014 having scored 46 goals in 149 league games.