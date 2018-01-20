Chelsea lining up Luis Enrique as new coach

Chelsea are lining up a deal for Luis Enrique to become their new coach this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Current boss Antonio Conte has been repeatedly at loggerheads with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy over the past 12 month, and has recently refused to give assurances that he would still be in charge next season.

Former Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma coach Enrique is the man reportedly earmarked to replace Conte.

Chelsea are said to preparing to offer their former player and another ex-Barca player Juliano Beletti a role as director of football.

Enrique, aged 47, has been out of work since leaving Barca last summer.

The former Spain international won the Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Copa Del Rey three times during his three-season stint in charge at Camp Nou.

Belletti, aged 41, is currently serving as an ambassador for Barcelona.

He spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2007 and 2010.