Chelsea linked with bid for Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente

Chelsea are ready to launch a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, according to The Sun.

The Spanish veteran was the man head coach Antonio Conte wanted to bolster his attacking options last summer, but the Blues were pipped to his signing from Swansea City by Spurs.

Llorente, aged 32, has scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north Londoners. Most of his playing time has been from the bench.

He is now reportedly back on Chelsea’s radar. The Premier League champions are tipped to make a move for Llorente if they fail to land Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud.

Spurs would easily recoup the £12m they paid to sign Llorente from Swansea. The impending arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain might convince chairman Daniel Levy and head coach Mauricio Pochettino that they can afford to let the former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man leave, even though they are very different players.