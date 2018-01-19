Chelsea linked with former Man City striker Edin Dzeko

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is keen to add a new forward to his squad during the current transfer window. Former Manchester City man Dzeko, aged 31, is the latest target to emerge.

The Premier League champions are reportedly lining up a €50m (£44m) double-swoop for Dzeko and his team-mate Emerson Palmieri. We reported earlier this week that the Blues were interested in the Brazilian left-back having once again been frustrated in their efforts to sign Juventus’ Alex Sandro.

Chelsea would reportedly be happy to let striker Michy Batshuayi move in the opposite direction on loan for the rest of the reason, but Roma are seeking a further €15m for the Dzeko and Palmieri deal.

Dzeko moved to the Italian capital from Manchester City in August 2015.

Chelsea missed out to Tottenham Hotspur on Fernando Llorente last summer. They have been linked with West Ham’s Andy Carroll in recent weeks.