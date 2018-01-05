Chelsea make approach for West Ham’s Andy Carroll

Chelsea have made enquiries about the availability of West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League champions are reportedly interested in taking the England international on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.

Preliminary talks have been held between the Blues and the 28-year-old’s representatives. An approach has also been made to the Hammers, though manager David Moyes is said to be reluctant to let the forward leave on loan.

Injury-hit Carroll, aged 28, scored two goals against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday and came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

He has scored 32 goals in 123 games for West Ham since his £15m signing from Liverpool in 2013. But his efforts have been frequently halted by a succession of spells in the treatment room.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was keen to add another striker to his squad last summer, but saw rivals Spurs unexpectedly pip the Blues to the signing of Fernando Llorente.