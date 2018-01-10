Chelsea paid agent fees of £7m for Ross Barkley

Chelsea paid agent fees of around £7m in addition to a £15m transfer fee for Ross Barkley, according to The Times.

The commission is due to be paid to Barkley’s representatives Wasserman for their work on the deal.

But news that the Premier League champions are paying a fee worth nearly half the sum they are paying to sign Barkley from Everton to the England international’s agents is likely to raise some further questions on Merseyside.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Everton fan Joe Anderson, has already written to the police asking them to investigate whether a fraud has been committed in relation to the deal.

Anderson has concerns over the way in which a £35m deal fell through at the end of the last transfer window when Barkley pulled the plug on the move, only for the 24-year-old to move to Chelsea a few months later for a vastly reduced fee.