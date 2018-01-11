Chelsea plotting to make Max Allegri their new coach

Chelsea are lining up Juventus coach Max Allegri to become their new coach, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The report is the latest of many to suggest the Blues will part company with head coach Antonio Conte this summer. Despite leading them to the Premier League title, Conte has repeatedly clashed with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy over transfer policy.

If he does leave the club a year before the end of his contract, Chelsea will reportedly move to appoint his compatriot and successor at Juve, Allegri, as his replacement.

Allegri’s name is reportedly being openly discussed by Chelsea insiders as a concrete option for the job.

Juventus’ success since the 50-year-old took over from Conte in 2014, as well as his reputation for being lower maintenance and possessing better interpersonal skills than his predecessor are said to be the main attractions for Chelsea.

But the Serie A champions are keen to keep hold of Allegri, who signed a new contract last year and is tied to his current employers until June 2020.