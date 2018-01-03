Chelsea pushing for £50m Alex Sandro signing

Chelsea are hoping to push through a deal to sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro for £50m this month, according to the Daily Mirror.

The long-term Blues target is tipped to complete a move to Stamford Bridge during the current transfer window.

Italian champions Juve rejected approaches from the Premier League champions last summer.

But with the 26-year-old reportedly in dispute with some members of the Turin club’s hierarchy and with his form having dipped in the first-half of the season, he could now get his transfer.

Juventus are said to be ready to do business despite having fought so hard to keep him just a few months ago.

Alex Sandro’s compatriot Wendell, of Bayer Leverkusen, is said to be under consideration as a possible replacement.

Chelsea are believed to have already made contact this month to set the wheels in motion on the deal.

Head coach Antonio Conte is keen to add depth to his squad.