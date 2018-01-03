Chelsea ready to offload Michy Batshuayi and David Luiz

Chelsea are prepared to let striker Michy Batshuayi and defender David Luiz leave during the current transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Head coach Antonio Conte has indicated that he will allow either player to leave the club this month.

Batshuayi is said to be happy at Stamford Bridge, but wants to ensure he gets enough playing time in the second half of the season to keep his place in Belgium coach Roberto Martinez’s plans for the World Cup in Russia.

Luiz is currently injured, but had fallen out of favour with Conte before suffering his knee problem. The pair reportedly clashed at Cobham as the Champions League drubbing at Roma was dissected.

He has only played once since then, for the second-string side that played the Champions League game away at Qarabag.

Although the 30-year-old hasn’t played for Brazil since last June, he is still in contention for a place in the World Cup squad. Conte says he understands if players want to move on with one eye on the World Cup.

He told reporters: “I was a player, I will understand if someone is worried about the World Cup.

“I understand it’s very important to keep players very happy to stay here to work with us and I think this must be our priority. To keep the players happy to stay with us, to continue to work with us. At the same time, I was a player and I will understand if someone is thinking in this way (that they need to play more).”

He added: “Our squad is not big and for this reason I think it’s impossible to send on loan one player or to sell one player if we don’t take another player.”