Chelsea to rebuff £200m bid for Eden Hazard from Man City

Chelsea will reject any bid from Premier League rivals Manchester City for rivals Eden Hazard, even if they offer to break the world transfer record with a £200m bid, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Champions elect City are reportedly keen to sign Belgium international Hazard this summer and have made him their top transfer target ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost out to rivals Manchester United for the signing of Alexis Sanchez. Hazard is being lined up as an alternative, with City reportedly planning to rival Spanish giants Real Madrid if the former Lille man does not extend his contract.

Chelsea are sill hopeful of tying the 27-year-old down to a new £300,000-a-week contract.

If they fail to do so, they may be powerless to resist a big-money bid from Madrid as Hazard’s current deal nears its expiration in June 2020. But they will not allow him to join City for any amount of money, the report claims.