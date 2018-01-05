Chelsea sign Ross Barkley

Chelsea have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The England international has joined the Premier League champions for a cut-price fee of £15m. He was into the final six months of his contract at Goodison Park, where he came through the youth ranks, and had indicated that he would not be signing an extension.

Barkley, aged 24, has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2023.

After completing his move, he said: “To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it’s unbelievable for me.

“I’m looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game.”

We told you earlier that Barkley had passed a medical at Chelsea last night and arrived at Stamford Bridge. As we predicted, that was to sign his contract and pose for photos at the stadium.

Barkley came close to joining Chelsea for £35m at the end of the last transfer window. But he called the move off and opted to continue his recovery from a serious hamstring injury at Everton.

He is yet to play this season as a result of the injury.