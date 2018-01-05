Chelsea want to replace Antonio Conte with Diego Simeone this summer

Chelsea want to appoint Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as their coach this summer, according to The Times.

The Blues are reportedly lining up the Argentine to replace current head coach Antonio Conte.

While the Premier League champions have no plans to sack the Italian, who still has 18 months to run on his three-year contract, they are increasingly of the belief that he will leave by mutual consent at the end of the season.

Ongoing disputes with the club’s hierarchy over it transfer policy and management structure are cited as reasons why Conte and Chelsea will come to an agreement on his exit this summer.

Simeone, who was considered as a candidate before Conte’s appointment in 2016, is the Blues’ top target.

The 47-year-old was not ready to leave Spain when Chelsea were last recruiting. But he has now been in his post for more than six years and could be ready for a new challenge.