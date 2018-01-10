Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi linked with Sevilla loan move

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is a target for Sevilla, according to ESPN.

Sources at the Spanish club are reportedly briefing that the former Marseille man is on their radar.

The Belgium international has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this month in order to help secure his place in Roberto Martinez’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Batshuayi, aged 24, has been serving as understudy to club record signing Alvaro Morata in the first-half of the season and has made only two Premier League starts so far this term.

His limited playing time could see him seek a move elsewhere in search of regular action in the run up to Russia 2018.

Sevilla are keen to bolster new coach Vincenzo Montella’s attacking options.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has already indicated that he understands players may want to leave ahead of the World Cup, but Batshuayi’s departure is likely to be dependent on the Blues securing a replacement.