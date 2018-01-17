Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are plotting a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to German newspaper Bild.

The Belgium international has reportedly been earmarked by the Bundesliga side as the man they want to replace star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is expected to finalise his £53m move to the Blues’ London rivals Arsenal in the coming days.

Batshuayi, aged 24, is out of favour at Stamford Bridge. Even when the out-of-form Alvaro Morata is unavailable, head coach Antonio Conte favours deploying a false nine rather than entrusting Batshuayi to lead the line.

He started and scored in this evening’s FA Cup third round replay against Norwich City, but has been a bit-part figure so far this season.

The former Marseille man is under contract at Chelsea until June 2021. Despite potentially having the Aubameyang money to invest, Dortmund are likely to want to take Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season rather than pursue a permanent transfer during the current window.