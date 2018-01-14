Claudio Ranieri drops a big hint that Lucas Moura is joining Man Utd

Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted that Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is on his way to Manchester United.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2015/16, indicated that the Brazil international’s future has been decided.

Ranieri’s Nantes side were among a group of clubs eager to sign Moura. But Jose Mourinho’s United have always been the frontrunners and favourites with the bookies to land the 25-year-old.

With Nantes seemingly conceding defeat in the race to sign Moura, it seems likely that his move to Old Trafford is imminent.

Ranieri told French newspaper Le Parisien: “He is a high class player. With us, he could have played in a championship he knows instead of being a substitute at PSG or going to another country where he has no benchmarks.

“Here, he would have been operational right now and could have been six months away from the World Cup. He made another choice. Never mind.”

Mourinho has been keen to add a winger to his squad for some time. The club’s hierarchy failed to land Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic last summer.

It is unclear whether or not United’s plan to sign Moura is tied to their attempt to sign Chile international Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month.