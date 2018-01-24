Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

Arsenal begin life without Alexis Sanchez, but they cannot call upon Henrikh Mkhitaryan to replace him. The former Manchester United man is cup-tied having already playing in this competition for the Red Devils this season.

Manager Arsene Wenger names a much stronger XI than in the first leg, which ended in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago.

He names the same 10 outfield players that started last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace. His only change sees David Ospina replace Petr Cech between the sticks.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not recovered from the ankle knock that kept him out of the win at Brighton, so Willy Caballero keeps his place in goal.

The only change to the side that started against the Seagulls sees Pedro Rodriguez, back from suspension, preferred to Michy Batshuayi.

Andreas Christensen has suffered no lasting effects from the head injury that forced him off at the Amex Stadium.

Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Alvaro Morata (back) are both out.

Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro