Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea lineups – Ozil fit

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Arsenal vs Chelsea game

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

Mesut Ozil has passed his late fitness test and starts for Arsenal against Chelsea this evening.

But fellow injury doubt Laurent Koscielny misses out. He is replaced by Rob Holding in one of three changes by Arsene Wenger.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Ozil also come into the team.

Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi drop out of the team that started the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Nacho Monreal (ankle knock), Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey (both hamstring) are ruled out.

Starting XI: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes four changes to the side that thrashed Stoke City in their last game of 2017.

Andreas Christensen, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard come into the team to face Arsenal this evening.

They replace Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Willian and Pedro.

Starting XI: Courtois, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Fabregas, Hazard, Morata