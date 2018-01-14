Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Arsenal lineups – Sanchez absent, Wilshere starts

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Bournemouth vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Bournemouth team to play Arsenal

📰 Headline team news ahead of our @premierleague game against @Arsenal. 🔘 L Cook and Gosling start

🔘 Fraser returns

Live ➡️ https://t.co/w6PcHVopQD#BOUARS | #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/vYfurA3Q31 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 14, 2018

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe makes seven changes to the side that started in the draw against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last weekend.

Asmir Begovic, Simon Francis, Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling, Charlie Daniels, Jordon Ibe and Callum Wilson all return to the side.

Joshua King is missing due to injury.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Gosling, Daniels, Ibe, Fraser, Callum Wilson

Arsenal team to play Bournemouth

Alexis Sanchez is conspicuous in his absence from the Arsenal squad to face Bournemouth today.

Jack Wilshere starts against his former loan club despite limping off with an ankle injury in the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.

Arsene Wenger makes just one change to the side that started at Stamford Bridge. Petr Cech returns in goal in place of David Ospina.

Starting XI: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette