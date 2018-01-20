Confirmed Team News: Brighton vs Chelsea lineups – Courtois out, Batshuayi starts

Here is the confirmed team news for the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Brighton team to play Chelsea

Here's how Albion line up against @ChelseaFC at the Amex this afternoon.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8Fbxc5U1Zq — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 20, 2018

Brighton boss Chris Hughton makes five changes to the side that lost 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion a week ago.

Connor Goldson, Markus Suttner, Solly Marchy, Ezequiel Schelotto and Tomer Hemed come into the team to face Chelsea.

They replace Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Jose Izquierdo and Glenn Murray.

Starting XI: Ryan, Dunk, Goldson, Duffy, Suttner, Stephens, March, Schelotto, Propper, Hemed, Gross

Chelsea team to play Brighton

Chelsea are without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for today’s game at Brighton.

Willy Caballero, who was the midweek hero after his penalty shootout save against Norwich City in the FA Cup third round replay, makes rare back-to-back starts.

Portuguese veteran Eduardo is on the bench.

There is also a surprise start for Michy Batshuayi, who has been strongly linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this month.

Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez are both suspended after their red cards against the Canaries.

There are six changes to the side that started the cup tie.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and Eden Hazard return to the team.

They replace David Luiz, Ethan Ampadu, Davide Zappacosta, Kenedy, Danny Drinkwater and Pedro.

Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard